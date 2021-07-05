Three hurt in rollover crash, Hodgen Road closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that left 3 people hurt just north of Black Forest Monday morning.

Troopers say, the call came in around 3:50 for a crash on Hodgen Road, near Goshawk Road.

One car carrying three people was involved. One person was thrown out of the car during the crash and another had to be carefully pulled out, according to troopers. That person thrown out was taken via helicopter to a Colorado Springs hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other two people have moderate injuries, and were also taken to a nearby hospital.

At 7 a.m., Hodgen Road was still closed for investigation. Around the same time, a tow truck was arriving.

This is a developing story, and KKTV will continue to update this article with new details.

