Switchbacks FC ride big first half to 3-1 victory over Real Monarchs, fourth win in five games

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:40 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC wrapped up an impressive home stretch Sunday, winning once again at Weidner Field 3-1 over Real Monarchs SLC in front of an energetic 4th of July crowd.

The Switchbacks found all their goals in the first 32 minutes of the game. DeShane Beckford started the scoring off for the Switchbacks in the 16th minute, following by Hadji Barry’s 11th goal of the season in the 22nd minute. Michael Edwards headed in a cross in the 32nd minute to give the Switchbacks a commanding lead they would not give up.

Colorado Springs moves to 5-3-2 on the season and win their fourth in the last five games. The Switchbacks remain 3rd in the Mountain division of the USL Championship, only three points behind first place. Their next game is Friday, July 9 on the road against New Mexico United.

