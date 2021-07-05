Runaway pets: July 4th fireworks cause big concern for pet owners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - July 4th fireworks are one of the biggest causes of runaway pets each year, according to experts at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

“July 5th, 6th, and 7th do tend to be some of our busiest days,” said Humane Society spokesperson Gretchen Pressley.

If your pet is lost, here’s what experts say to do:

lost report. Go to hsppr.org/lost and fill out areport.

Post photos and descriptions of your pet on social media, along with your contact information.

Look through the humane society’s current log of pets in their shelter.

Go to humane society building to see if your pet is there. Experts say this can help because online descriptions and photos may not reflect how you recognize your pet. “We may be calling them an English Bulldog, whereas you call it a Pitbull ... you know your pet best, so please come look through out kennels,” Pressley added.

Walk though neighborhoods and areas familiar to your pet where they may be. Bring a toy to squeak if it would be a familiar noise to your pet. Bring cat food, even for dogs. “Cat food smells much stronger than dog food, especially really stinky cat food, so they’ll usually approach a little faster if they can smell that food. Just be sure to not let them eat too much. It is very rich for them,” said Pressley.

If you find a stray, here’s what experts say to do:

If you feel comfortable and it seems safe, pick the pet up and bring them to the Humane Society.

If you are not comfortable and/or it does not seem safe, call animal control at (719) 473-1741 during business hours or 911 outside business hours.

found report. Go to hsppr.org/lost and fill out areport.

Post photos and descriptions of the pet found on social media, along with your contact information.

