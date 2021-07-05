Rockies pitcher German Marquez named to MLB All-Star Game

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Rockies have just one player representing the home team in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game: starting pitcher German Marquez.

Marquez found out about his selection minutes after exiting Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The fans at Coors Field were told shortly after, giving Marquez a loud cheer between innings as he tipped his cap to the patrons.

It is the first career All-Star Game selection for the righty, who is the first Rockies starting pitcher to be selected as an All-Star since Ubaldo Jimenez in 2010. Marquez holds a 3.59 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 105 K’s in 105.1 innings pitched. He is 7-6 on the year with the Rockies and took a no-hitter into the 9th in late June.

The All-Star Game will be held June 14 at Coors Field in Denver.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.