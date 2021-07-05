Advertisement

Rockies pitcher German Marquez named to MLB All-Star Game

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez jokes with teammates as word circulated in the...
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez jokes with teammates as word circulated in the dugout that he had been selected to play for the National League in the upcoming MLB All-Star Game in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:39 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Rockies have just one player representing the home team in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game: starting pitcher German Marquez.

Marquez found out about his selection minutes after exiting Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The fans at Coors Field were told shortly after, giving Marquez a loud cheer between innings as he tipped his cap to the patrons.

It is the first career All-Star Game selection for the righty, who is the first Rockies starting pitcher to be selected as an All-Star since Ubaldo Jimenez in 2010. Marquez holds a 3.59 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 105 K’s in 105.1 innings pitched. He is 7-6 on the year with the Rockies and took a no-hitter into the 9th in late June.

The All-Star Game will be held June 14 at Coors Field in Denver.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Randell Mealer.
Man who worked as an assistant principal in Colorado Springs faces 50 counts of sex assault
Mexico's state-owned oil company says it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the...
Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico
KKTV
Highway 24 back open after rock slide
CPW rangers recover body of a paraglider who reportedly crashed in Lake Pueblo Saturday, identity of victim released
A Colorado Springs resident reportedly kept a fawn as a pet.
Colorado Springs resident keeps fawn as a pet, now the animal is an orphan

Latest News

Fans celebrate 4th of July at Weidner Field during a 3-1 victory by Switchbacks FC over Real...
Switchbacks FC ride big first half to 3-1 victory over Real Monarchs, fourth win in five games
Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz celebrates after his game-ending, three-run home run off St. Louis...
Díaz’s walk-off homer lifts Rockies over Cardinals, 5-2
The rain relented for a moment Thursday at Weidner Field for a stunning sunset, during a 2-0...
Switchbacks FC blanked 2-0 in rainy affair vs. Orange County SC
Broncos fans sit at training camp in 2019
Broncos welcome fans back to training camp, first day July 28