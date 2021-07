COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a high angle rescue at Cheyenne Canyon.

They were on scene just before 11 Monday morning.

Fire crews say the climber was injured, and stranded about 200 feet up.

Rescue crews approached from 100 feet above the climber.

