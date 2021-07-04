Advertisement

WATCH: Florida officials hold press give update on Surfiside building collapse

By KKTV
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:22 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SURFSIDE, Fla. (KKTV) - Florida officials are expected to give an update Sunday on the Surfside building collapse that killed 24 and left 121 people missing. Demolition for the building is expected to start Sunday.

The press conference is expected to start around 9:30 a.m. MT. We will live stream the conference on the 11 Breaking News Center and at the top of this article.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

