Roads reopen several hours after motorcycle crash Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -All lanes of East Platte Avenue and Powers Boulevard are back open following a traffic crash just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a motorcycle was headed westbound on east Platte Avenue when it did not stop at a red light, hitting a Nissan SUV that was making a left turn from Platte Boulevard to East Platte Avenue. Roads were closed while crews investigated, but reopened just after 10 p.m.

The occupants of the motorcycle reportedly had serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The Colorado Springs police department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash. Roads were closed while crews investigated, but reopened just after 10 p.m.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

