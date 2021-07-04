Advertisement

Police: several Colorado Springs P.O. boxes forced open and mail stolen

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 1:01 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say several P.O. boxes at a United States Postal Service facility were forced open and the mail inside was stolen. This reportedly happened at the facility near Centennial Boulevard and Pinon Valley Road in Colorado Springs.

The total number of boxes affected and the contact information for the owner of those boxes has not yet been obtained by police. Anyone whose P.O. box has been broken into or is missing mail from this facility should contact a USPS representative and CSPD.

This is an ongoing investigation in partnership with the United States Postal Inspector’s Office.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

