Police: individual robbed at gunpoint by someone known to him Saturday afternoon

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:34 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are currently investigating a robbery that happened near Galley Road and North Academy Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

Police say they responded to calls for “a personal robbery with a weapon”. When officers arrived at the scene they learned the victim was robbed at gunpoint by someone known to him.

It is unknown if the suspect got away with any cash. No one has been arrested and no suspect description was available at the time this article was written.

Police are currently investigating. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

