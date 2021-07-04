MISSING: 11-year-old last seen in Pueblo Saturday night

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigations is looking for a missing child last seen in Pueblo. CBI says 11-year-old Chase Harrison was last seen riding his bike in the 100 block of Altadena drive in Pueblo around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Law enforcement believes Harrison could be in the area south of Prarie Avenue and Thornberry lane in Pueblo. Harrison has brown hair and brown eyes (pictured above).

No other information was available at the time this article was written. If you see him call the Pueblo police right away at 719-583-6402.

