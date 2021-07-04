Man taken into custody for alleged DUI crash Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to police, one man is in custody following a sing-vehicle rollover crash near East Platte Avenue and Powers Boulevard on Sunday.

Fire crews were called to help extract a man from a car after the crash occurred. Crews say they were able to get the man out and he was taken into police custody for an alleged DUI.

No one was reporetly sent to the hospital with injuries. Police have not released the name of the man involved.

