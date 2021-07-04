Man in police custody following traffic crash Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was taken into police custody following a traffic crash just after midnight Sunday. Police say two vehicles were in the area of Marksheffel Road and Stetson Hills Boulevard when the traffic crash happened. According to police, a Chevy Cruze was traveling northbound on Marksheffel Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Toyota Sienna.

The people in the Sienna reportedly had minor injuries from the crash, but one of the occupants in the Chevy Cruze had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown at this time how many people were involved.

Police took Joseph Woolford into custody for the crash but did not have the exact charges he is facing at the time this article was written.

Northbound and southbound Marksheffle Road was closed for about five hours during the investigation but has since reopened.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are suspected as factors in this crash.

The Major Crash team is currently investigating the crash. and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

