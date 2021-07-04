Advertisement

Man in police custody following traffic crash Sunday morning

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:51 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was taken into police custody following a traffic crash just after midnight Sunday. Police say two vehicles were in the area of Marksheffel Road and Stetson Hills Boulevard when the traffic crash happened. According to police, a Chevy Cruze was traveling northbound on Marksheffel Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Toyota Sienna.

The people in the Sienna reportedly had minor injuries from the crash, but one of the occupants in the Chevy Cruze had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown at this time how many people were involved.

Police took Joseph Woolford into custody for the crash but did not have the exact charges he is facing at the time this article was written.

Northbound and southbound Marksheffle Road was closed for about five hours during the investigation but has since reopened.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are suspected as factors in this crash.

The Major Crash team is currently investigating the crash. and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Randell Mealer.
Man who worked as an assistant principal in Colorado Springs faces 50 counts of sex assault
Mexico's state-owned oil company says it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the...
Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico
KKTV
Highway 24 back open after rock slide
CPW rangers recover body of a paraglider who reportedly crashed in Lake Pueblo Saturday
A Colorado Springs resident reportedly kept a fawn as a pet.
Colorado Springs resident keeps fawn as a pet, now the animal is an orphan

Latest News

CBI says 11-year-old Chase Harrison was last seen riding his bike in the 100 block of Altadena...
MISSING: 11-year-old last seen in Pueblo Saturday night
File photo.
Police: individual robbed at gunpoint by someone known to him Saturday afternoon
File photo.
Roads reopen several hours after motorcycle crash Saturday night
A man is in the hospital Sunday morning after reportedly getting shot when two people broke...
1 person shot during reported robbery Sunday morning