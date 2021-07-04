Advertisement

Colorado State Patrol investigating crash that sent several to the hospital Friday night

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday night on Forest Service Road 255 near Terrace Reservoir, which is a little more than two and a half hours southwest of Pueblo.

CSP says three people were injured in the crash, one of them had serious injuries.

Troopers say just after 8 p.m Friday, A 2007 Ford Fusion was heading northbound on Forest Road 255 when it was unable to come to a stop and hit a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup. The driver of the Chevrolet reportedly tried to pull onto the shoulder of the road to avoid the crash, but both vehicles came to rest in the road.

CSP says the occupants in both vehicles were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet reportedly had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital via helicopter.

The crash is currently under investigation by Colorado State Patrol. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

