Traffic crash closes part of South Circle Drive in Southeast Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon

Colorado Spring Fire Department is currently on scene of a crash near South Circle Drive and Winnepeg Drive in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Spring Fire Department is currently on scene of a crash near South Circle Drive and Winnepeg Drive in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:29 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Spring Fire Department is currently on scene of a crash near South Circle Drive and Winnepeg Drive in Colorado Springs.

Crews say northbound Circle Drive is closed to traffic while firefighters are in the area.According to polcie, one person was trapped and crews are working to remove them.

One person was reportedly taken to the hospital. Their current conditon is unknown.

We will update this article as more infomraiton becomes available.

