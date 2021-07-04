1 person shot during reported robbery Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in the hospital Sunday morning after reportedly getting shot when two people broke into his apartment near west Moreno Avenue in Colorado Springs.

According to police two people broke into a man’s apartment and shot him. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries but is expected to be ok.

Right now the investigation is ongoing and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

