VIDEO: Possible search site for missing Colorado woman Jepsy Kallungi in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police had set up crime tape and were searching a remote area in Teller County Friday evening. 11 News was at the search site that is believed to be tied to a missing Colorado Springs woman.

Police announced earlier in the day they were searching for the remains of Jepsy Kallungi. 11 News is choosing not to release the exact location of the search site at the request of investigators at the scene. Jepsy was first reported missing in 2019 and her husband, Dane Kallungi, was arrested last month. Dane is suspected of murdering Jepsy. According to arrest papers, Dane called his ex-wife and admitted to killing Jepsy. The affidavit goes on to state the ex-wife went to police and agreed to record a phone call with Dane, in which he again admitted to killing Jepsy and burying her body somewhere in Teller County.

“These types of searches typically span several days and we are not in a position to make a comment at this time as we are focused on finding answers for the victim’s family,” police wrote in a release on Friday. “We fully understand our community’s interest in this case. Following the conclusion of the search, and after proper notifications are made to family members on potential progress, we will provide a prompt update to the media.”

Dane is being held at the El Paso County Jail without bond.

Friends of Jepsy created a GoFundMe account to raise funds for Jepsy’s mother. Click here to donate.

