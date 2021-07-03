Rock slide causing major delays on Highway 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Falling boulders have shut down all but one westbound lane of Highway 24 near Manitou Springs causing heavy traffic in the area, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers tells us this started right before 1:30 p.m. near the Manitou Cliff Dwellings. They say 18 inch boulders have fallen on the road and boulders are still actively falling.

CSP says only one westbound lane remains open and all eastbound lanes are open. Several cars have been hit by the boulders, according to CSP. There’s no word from authorities on possible injuries at this time.

Troopers say that heavy equipment is being called out to remove the boulders. CDOT is advising all drivers in the area to watch out for rocks in the area and drive cautiously.

This is a developing story and we will update with more information as we get it.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.