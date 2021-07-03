Opening weekend for the Colorado Renaissance Festival

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Renaissance Festival is back for its 44th season. The festival was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but organizers could not be more excited to be back!

The festival is open for eight weekends, starting July 3, and goes until the weekend of August 21, 2021. The King and Queen of Larkspurshire invite you to come out for opening weekend:

Opening Weekend is almost at hand!! Posted by Colorado Renaissance Festival on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The event is open from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Organizers say this weekend, July 3 and 4, kids under the age of 12 can get into the festival for free.

Click here for more information or to get tickets.

