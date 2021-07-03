Advertisement

SENIOR ALERT: Two elderly people last seen in Fort Collins area

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation launched a senior alert Saturday morning for Theresa Crum and Armando Tafoya (pictured above). They were reportedly last seen in the Fort Collins area.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation launched a senior alert Saturday morning for two elderly people last seen in Fort Collins. CBI says Theresa Crum and Armando Tafoya (pictured above) were last seen around 11 p.m. on July 2, near Oakridge Drive and south Lemay Avenue in Fort Collins.

Both reportedly suffer from “cognitive impairment”.

Crum is a 68-year-old woman with blonde hair and blue eyes, while Tofoya is an 81-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see either of them, contact Fort Collins police right away at 970-221-6540.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

