Man who worked as an assistant principal in Colorado Springs faces 50 counts of sex assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who worked as an assistant principal at a Colorado Springs school is now suspected of sexually assaulting a high school student while he was a teacher in Arkansas.

11 News partner KY3 was the first to report the arrest of 56-year-old Randell Warren Mealer. Mealer has been charged with 50 counts of 1st-degree sexual assault, according to KY3 citing Arkansas court records.

The alleged sexual activity happened at least 50 times between June 2017 and May 2018 with a student while Mealer worked as a band director in Harrison, Arkansas.

11 News confirmed with the Harrison Police Chief that Mealer most recently served as an assistant principal in Colorado Springs. 11 News has reached out to multiple members of the school for comment and has yet to hear back. It isn’t clear if Mealer was going to return to the same school the following year.

