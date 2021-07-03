CPW rangers recover body of a paraglider who reportedly crashed in Lake Pueblo Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife park rangers recovered a body of a man who was reportedly flying a motorized paraglider at Lake Pueblo on Saturday. Rangers say the man crashed while skimming the surface of the water along the south shore of Lake Pueblo State Park.

Around 8:30 a.m. Saturday witnesses reported seeing two paragliders crash near Pedro Point at Lake Pueblo, both were reportedly skimming the surface of the lake and dangling their feet when they went down. That’s reportedly when park rangers launched search and rescue operations.

Lake Pueblo park manager, Joe Stadterman, says one of the paragliders was able to escape the wreck and survived, while another got tangled in the parachute, fan and ropes of the paraglider and appeared to have drowned.

CPW located the pilot, and his body was turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner for identification and an official determination of the cause of death.

Stadterman issued a statement on Saturday in a press release to the victim’s friends and family:

“This is a tragic loss of life,” Stadterman said. “And it underscores the importance of being extremely careful around the water. If you are fishing on the shore, boating or even gliding over the water, we strongly urge you to wear a life jacket.”

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

