Advertisement

CPW rangers recover body of a paraglider who reportedly crashed in Lake Pueblo Saturday

(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:59 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife park rangers recovered a body of a man who was reportedly flying a motorized paraglider at Lake Pueblo on Saturday. Rangers say the man crashed while skimming the surface of the water along the south shore of Lake Pueblo State Park.

Around 8:30 a.m. Saturday witnesses reported seeing two paragliders crash near Pedro Point at Lake Pueblo, both were reportedly skimming the surface of the lake and dangling their feet when they went down. That’s reportedly when park rangers launched search and rescue operations.

Lake Pueblo park manager, Joe Stadterman, says one of the paragliders was able to escape the wreck and survived, while another got tangled in the parachute, fan and ropes of the paraglider and appeared to have drowned.

CPW located the pilot, and his body was turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner for identification and an official determination of the cause of death.

Stadterman issued a statement on Saturday in a press release to the victim’s friends and family:

“This is a tragic loss of life,” Stadterman said. “And it underscores the importance of being extremely careful around the water. If you are fishing on the shore, boating or even gliding over the water, we strongly urge you to wear a life jacket.”

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Colorado Department of Public Health issues new mask guidelines
One person is dead following a crash that happened just before 2 A.M. Friday, closing several...
One person killed in traffic crash Friday morning, roads back open
Suspect Randell Mealer.
Man who worked as an assistant principal in Colorado Springs faces 50 counts of sex assault
Joshua Casarez.
Pueblo West man suspected of vehicular homicide following crash that claimed the life of Shaleen Cruz
According to Colorado Springs police, a car crashed into the yard of a townhome near Templeton...
Car crashes into backyard of Colorado Springs townhome, one person sent to the hospital

Latest News

CDOT’s ‘It’s Not Complicated’ campiagn
CDOT’s ‘It’s Not Complicated’ campaign targets drunk driving
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says two more bodies were found in the rubble of a...
Mayor: ‘It’s day 10 of this unthinkable tragedy’, 2 more bodies recovered from collapsed building
The Colorado Renaissance Festival is back for its 44th season.
Opening weekend for the Colorado Renaissance Festival
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation launched a senior alert Saturday morning for Theresa Crum...
SENIOR ALERT: Two elderly people last seen in Fort Collins area