Colorado Springs resident keeps fawn as a pet, now the animal is an orphan

A Colorado Springs resident reportedly kept a fawn as a pet.
A Colorado Springs resident reportedly kept a fawn as a pet.(CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:27 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) keeps having to share the same message with the public, leave wildlife alone.

On Friday, the state wildlife agency shared a heartbreaking story about a fawn that is now an orphan. According to CPW, someone in Colorado Springs illegally took a fawn into their home. The resident reportedly started feeding the animal and even kept it as a pet. CPW believes the resident may have separated the animal from its mother.

“If you see a fawn alone, leave it be,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife wrote on Twitter. “Often its doe is off feeding and will return.”

If you truly believe a fawn was orphaned, you’re asked to call Colorado Parks and Wildlife. For more info, click here.

