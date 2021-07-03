Colorado Springs resident keeps fawn as a pet, now the animal is an orphan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) keeps having to share the same message with the public, leave wildlife alone.

On Friday, the state wildlife agency shared a heartbreaking story about a fawn that is now an orphan. According to CPW, someone in Colorado Springs illegally took a fawn into their home. The resident reportedly started feeding the animal and even kept it as a pet. CPW believes the resident may have separated the animal from its mother.

“If you see a fawn alone, leave it be,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife wrote on Twitter. “Often its doe is off feeding and will return.”

If you truly believe a fawn was orphaned, you’re asked to call Colorado Parks and Wildlife. For more info, click here.

This fawn should be in the wild with its doe. Instead, someone in the #ColoradoSprings area illegally took it into their home, began feeding it and keeping it as a pet. This is illegal and the person has been cited. It's now an orphan. Please #LeaveBabyWildlifeAlone (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/az6DlbqeMA — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 2, 2021

If you see a fawn alone, leave it be. Often its doe is off feeding and will return. If you believe it has truly been orphaned, please call @COParksWildlife so our experts can assess the situation and decide what to do. This fawn was sent to rehab.😰 https://t.co/eXggtTXTG2 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/tWQKrbalUb — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.