CDOT’s ‘It’s Not Complicated’ campaign targets drunk driving

By KKTV
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:45 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) -Whether you’ll be at a backyard barbeque, a baseball game or your local Fourth of July parade, the Colorado Department of Transportation asks you to celebrate responsibly with a sober ride home. CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are joining forces this holiday weekend for the Fourth of July DUI enforcement period from July 2-5. Increased law enforcement will be on duty statewide to prevent impaired drivers from endangering themselves and others on the road.

In addition, this week CDOT is launching a new campaign called It’s Not Complicated, which aims to inform Coloradans that no matter how many alcoholic beverages they’ve had, the answer of whether or not to drive after drinking is always ‘no.’

Many people spend an enormous amount of energy trying to convince themselves they are okay to drive after drinking. Unfortunately, magic solutions like the “chug two glasses of water” don’t exist. The truth is, if you’ve been drinking, you’re not okay to drive.

CDOT’s new campaign features radio ads, social media, billboards, video ads and messaging in liquor stores, all showcasing charts and graphs to illustrate that no matter the circumstance, it’s never okay to drive after drinking.  For more information on the It’s Not Complicated campaign, click here.

“The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate, unfortunately, it is also one of the deadliest holidays for our communities each year. That’s why we’re asking you to make a plan,” said Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Before you consume alcohol or marijuana, have a sober ride set up or plan to stay in place.  Your loved ones and fellow motorists are counting on you to make safe decisions.”

The Fourth of July heightened enforcement could include sobriety checkpoints, DUI saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement.

“Unfortunately, too many motorists choose to drive impaired, which puts everyone in danger on our roadways,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “This enforcement period will arrest and remove impaired drivers from Colorado roadways to help keep you safe. With so many resources available, there is really no excuse to drive after consuming alcohol or marijuana.”

Ninety-four participating law enforcement agencies arrested 171 impaired drivers during last year’s Fourth of July DUI enforcement.

