Governor: Colorado meets Presidents goal to have 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis announced Saturday that 70% of adults in Colorado have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This means that the state has met the President’s goal of vaccinating those over the age of 18 by July 4th.

“I am excited that our state has reached the goal of 70% of adults with at least their first vaccination by Independence Day. This is an exciting milestone for the people of our state, it is a testament to our resilience and united commitment in the fight against this deadly virus. The vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect ourselves and enjoy the life we love in Colorado,” said Governor Polis. “Our country has a simple tool to stop the loss in the form of a safe, highly effective, and free vaccine so get your vaccine to safeguard yourself and your family.”

Way to go, Colorado!



We have reached President Biden’s aspirational goal of 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose by July 4. Thank you to every Coloradan that has done their part to end the pandemic and power the comeback! pic.twitter.com/e2gn044Xc1 — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) July 3, 2021

According to Governor Polis here are the states current vaccine numbers:

3,154,395 Coloradans 18 and older immunized with one dose

3,344,512 total Coloradans have been immunized with one dose

2,957,758 Coloradans are fully immunized

Click here for the most recent vaccine numbers in El Paso County, and here to find a vaccination clinic near you.

Governor Polis says the U.S. as a whole has not yet achieved the July 4th goal and stands at 67% of adults vaccinated with their first dose.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.