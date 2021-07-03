Advertisement

1 killed, another injured in head-on crash just east of Pueblo Friday night

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:08 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a crash Friday night on Highway 50 just east of Pueblo.

According to Colorado State Patrol, just before 11 p.m. A GMC Envoy was heading westbound on Highway 50 when it crossed over the center line and hit a Ford F250 going eastbound head-on. The Ford reportedly rolled onto its side before coming to a stop on the eastbound shoulder.

The highway was closed for about 4 hours while crews investigated, but has since reopened.

CSP says the driver of the GMC was a 72-year-old man from Pueblo, he died at the scene. The driver of the Ford is reportedly a 43-year-old man from La Junta. Troopers say he was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The names of those involved have not yet been released.

Alcohol is considered a factor in this crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

