Woodland Park police chief retires following report that concludes state of the police department is ‘dire’

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - The police chief for the Woodland Park Police Department retired from his position on Thursday.

The retirement comes after Miles DeYoung was placed on administrative leave back on May 13. There was a filing of a workplace conduct complaint filed against DeYoung by one of his officers. A third party consultant, JEH Consulting, LLC, was hired to conduct an investigation of the complaint. City Manager Michael Lawson shared the update with 11 News stating the investigation into workplace conduct had been completed.

“The final executive report from the investigation found numerous examples where city workplace conduct policies were violated by DeYoung,” Lawson wrote to 11 News. ”The report noted situations where several department employees were subject to gender bias, harassment and intimidation, particularly toward females. The report concluded the state of the police department is dire and can only be improved with DeYoung’s termination.”

DeYoung took on the role of chief back in August of 2015.

“Our officers dedicate their lives to protecting our community every day,” Lawson added. “They deserve to do so without having to live in fear of their own command staff. We cannot and will not tolerate gender bias or discrimination or harassment of any kind within our police department or city as a whole.”

Commander Ryan Holzwarth was serving as the acting chief until a criminal investigation separate from the workplace conduct investigation started. Holzarth along with Commander Andy Leibbrand were placed on routine paid administrative leave as the criminal investigation continues. It isn’t clear what the criminal investigation is focused on as the CBI won’t share those details.

The decision on an interim chief is expected to come in the next few weeks.

