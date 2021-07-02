WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis announces 4th round of $50,000 winners of scholarship drawing (2 p.m.)
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:37 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis will announce the fourth round of five $50,000 winners of Colorado’s Comeback Cash Scholarship Drawing.
You can watch the news conference live in this article starting at about 2 p.m. When the news conference isn’t up, we will be carrying Local News Live. Local News Live features local news stories from across the country via our sister stations in Gray TV.
