Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis announces 4th round of $50,000 winners of scholarship drawing (2 p.m.)

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:37 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis will announce the fourth round of five $50,000 winners of Colorado’s Comeback Cash Scholarship Drawing.

You can watch the news conference live in this article starting at about 2 p.m. When the news conference isn’t up, we will be carrying Local News Live. Local News Live features local news stories from across the country via our sister stations in Gray TV.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert prompted by a search for suspect Joseph Long. 6/30/21.
Suspect caught following a shelter-in-place alert in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Hail near Elbert, CO 7/1/21.
PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Severe thunderstorms drop hail and heavy rain in Colorado on Thursday
Police at the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on Brookside at Dorchester on July 1, 2021.
1 killed in southwest Springs motorcycle crash
One person is dead following a crash that happened just before 2 A.M. Friday, closing several...
One person killed in traffic crash Friday morning, roads back open
Carlos Javier Portillo Curiel
50-year-old Colorado man suspected of raping a child; arrested after deputies posed as the victim over text

Latest News

A staff member collects a sample for a COVID-19 test at a site in El Paso County.
Several COVID-19 testing sites in El Paso County closed on July 4
7.2.21
A few storms Friday
City of Fountain removes firework ban, effective July 2
According to Colorado Springs police, a car crashed into the yard of a townhome near Templeton...
Car crashes into backyard of Colorado Springs townhome, one person sent to the hospital