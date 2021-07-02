Advertisement

Symphony on Your Porch returns for the second year

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:16 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fourth of July fireworks are back!

Fireworks will be set off from multiple spots throughout Colorado Springs on Sunday as part of the Symphony on Your Porch this weekend. Here’s a look at where those spots are:

Symphony on Your Porch 2021 fireworks map
The two blue circles are shows happening Friday night and the rest of the red circles are on Sunday night. In order to hear the music that goes with the fireworks, you can tune into several radio stations. For a list of those radio stations and more information on the event, click here.

The music starts at 9 P.M. and the fireworks are set to start around 9:20 Sunday night.

