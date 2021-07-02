Switchbacks FC blanked 2-0 in rainy affair vs. Orange County SC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC lost for the first time in six games Thursday, falling 2-0 to Orange County SC in a soggy evening at Weidner Field.

Rain persisted for most of the evening downtown leading to a slippery, slower pace of play. Despite plenty of chances in the first half for the Switchbacks, it was Orange County who struck first on a Eero Markkanen header in the 18th minute. Orange County’s Eric Calvillo found the net to clinch the win in the 90th minute.

Hadji Barry, Switchbacks forward who previously scored in each of the last seven games, had his consecutive goal streak snapped. The Switchbacks fall to 4-3-2 on the season. They return to Weidner Field on the 4th of July against Real Monarchs of Salt Lake City for a 6:30pm kickoff with a “Fireworks Spectacular” following the game.

