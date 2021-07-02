Advertisement

State Fire Agency Brings on Large Airtanker to Support Colorado Wildfires

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) announced that it has selected...
The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) announced that it has selected Neptune Aviation for an exclusive use contract for a large firefighting airtanker.(Colorado Division of FIre Prevention and Control)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:53 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) announced that it has selected Neptune Aviation for an exclusive use contract for a large firefighting airtanker.

Two pieces of legislation passed this year (Senate Bills 21-049 and 21-113) provide funds for additional aviation resources. These resources include:

State-contracted Large Airtanker (LAT) and a State-contracted Type 1 Helicopter.

The legislation also increases the number of days existing DFPC Single Engine Airtankers and helicopters are under contract. Furthermore, SB 21-049 provides additional funding and resources so that DFPC can better support Fire Departments and Counties during the early stages of a wildfire incident.

On its first day (June 24, 2021), the LAT was dispatched to the Muddy Slide Fire outside Steamboat, CO, the Oil Springs fire in Rio Blanco County, and has flown on multiple Colorado fires since.

The BAe-146 (Tanker 10) joined other LATs and a Very Large Airtanker in supporting multiple fires in Colorado. From June 23-24, this and two additional aircraft that are contracted with the USDA Forest Service, flew 19 missions to three separate fires in Colorado dropping over 52,000 gallons of retardant.

The exclusive use contract is a base year with multi-year options contract for a period not to exceed five years. The initial master contract will be for one year and may be renewed for four additional one-year periods. The aircraft will be hosted at Jeffco Airtanker Base, a USDA Forest Service facility, in Broomfield, Colorado at the Rocky Mountain Regional Airport. DFPC is excited to have Neptune as the contractor of choice to support the State with an airtanker. We anticipate a busy year in 2021 and are looking forward to providing this aerial attack resource to support wildfires for the residents and visitors of Colorado.”

The Large Airtanker (LAT) is a British Aerospace BAe 146-200 aircraft capable of carrying 3,000 gallons of fire retardant while cruising at over 400 knots at altitudes of up to 28,000 feet.

Neptune Aviation is familiar with the challenging firefighting environment in Colorado with more than 25 years of experience flying on fires in the state and around the United States. The BAe-146′s outstanding maneuverability, operational safety, and excellent field performance make the aircraft a great addition to Colorado’s firefighting assets.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert prompted by a search for suspect Joseph Long. 6/30/21.
Suspect caught following a shelter-in-place alert in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Police at the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on Brookside at Dorchester on July 1, 2021.
1 killed in southwest Springs motorcycle crash
Hail near Elbert, CO 7/1/21.
PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Severe thunderstorms drop hail and heavy rain in Colorado on Thursday
Springs police at the scene of a serious crash between the Cimarron and Tejon exits on June 30,...
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in I-25 and Cimarron crash
Carlos Javier Portillo Curiel
50-year-old Colorado man suspected of raping a child; arrested after deputies posed as the victim over text

Latest News

7.2.21
A few storms Friday
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Court revives prisoner lawsuit against Colorado governor
(Source: File)
Elitch Gardens cancels Fourth of July fireworks due to staffing issues
7.2.21
More storms on the way