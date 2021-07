COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Department of Public Health is closing several of its COVID-19 testing sites on Sunday, July 4. The testing sites include those in Fountain, and at the Citadel Mall and Chapel Hills Mall.

The testing sites will reopen on Monday, July 5 at 8 a.m.

