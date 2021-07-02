Advertisement

Rittenhouse trial: Prosecutors seek evidence of his past violence

Kyle Rittenhouse listens during his pretrial hearing May 21, 2021 at the Kenosha County...
Kyle Rittenhouse listens during his pretrial hearing May 21, 2021 at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse's attorneys and prosecutors are expected to iron out deadlines and other housekeeping matters ahead of his trial in November. Rittenhouse is charged with killing two men and wounding a third during the August protests.(Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in Wisconsin want a judge to allow evidence at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial that shows he had a previous violent encounter in Kenosha before he fatally shot two men and injured another during a police brutality protest last year.

The state’s motion filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court also seeks to show Rittenhouse was associated with the Proud Boys, a violent white power extremist group.

The 18-year-old Rittenhouse is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz on Aug. 25 during protests in Kenosha over the police shooting two days earlier of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed by gunfire from a white officer during a domestic disturbance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert prompted by a search for suspect Joseph Long. 6/30/21.
Suspect caught following a shelter-in-place alert in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Hail near Elbert, CO 7/1/21.
PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Severe thunderstorms drop hail and heavy rain in Colorado on Thursday
Police at the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on Brookside at Dorchester on July 1, 2021.
1 killed in southwest Springs motorcycle crash
Carlos Javier Portillo Curiel
50-year-old Colorado man suspected of raping a child; arrested after deputies posed as the victim over text
Springs police at the scene of a serious crash between the Cimarron and Tejon exits on June 30,...
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in I-25 and Cimarron crash

Latest News

A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. Barely more than a year after...
U.S. hiring accelerated last month as workers see pay gains
Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after...
Biden hosts Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House
Elsa strengthens into a hurricane, the season's first, as it hits Barbados. (Source: CNN...
Elsa brings heavy rain to Barbados
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
2 more found dead at Fla. condo collapse as officials plan demolition; death toll 20
According to Colorado Springs police, a car crashed into the yard of a townhome near Templeton...
Car crashes into backyard of Colorado Springs townhome, one person sent to the hospital