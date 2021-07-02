Pueblo Police say armed robbery suspect escaped once by jumping out a second-story window, but was arrested this week

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman police say was on the run following an armed robbery is now in custody.

According to Pueblo Police, the robbery happened on Saturday at about 5:20 p.m. Officers were called to the Auto Zone at 1108 Bonforte Boulevard after a woman reportedly pointed a handgun at an employee and left with multiple items.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Lea Templeton. Officers were able to locate her, but she jumped out of a second-story window and escaped, according to police.

On Tuesday, Templeton was found a second time but didn’t get away again. She was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charge of aggravated robbery.

