Pueblo Police say armed robbery suspect escaped once by jumping out a second-story window, but was arrested this week

Suspect Lea Templeton.
Suspect Lea Templeton.(Pueblo Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:34 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman police say was on the run following an armed robbery is now in custody.

According to Pueblo Police, the robbery happened on Saturday at about 5:20 p.m. Officers were called to the Auto Zone at 1108 Bonforte Boulevard after a woman reportedly pointed a handgun at an employee and left with multiple items.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Lea Templeton. Officers were able to locate her, but she jumped out of a second-story window and escaped, according to police.

On Tuesday, Templeton was found a second time but didn’t get away again. She was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charge of aggravated robbery.

