Police looking for driver who reportedly hit a police cruiser Friday morning
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for the driver of a car who reportedly hit a police cruiser. It happened near Centennial Boulevard and Rialto Heights around 1:30 A.M.
Officers reportedly responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle in the area, saying a man was possibly armed sitting in the car. When police showed up they tried to contact the man, he reportedly left the scene and hit a police car.
Police are still looking for the man in a red Chevy Equinox. If you have any information call police right away at 719-444-7000.
No one was injured in the crash. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
