Police investigate fatal crash Friday morning, closing several major roads in southeast Colorado Springs

One person is dead following a crash that happened just before 2 A.M. Friday, closing several roads in the southeast portion of Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:12 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following a crash that happened just before 2 A.M. Friday, closing several roads in the southeast portion of Colorado Springs. Powers Boulevard is closed for southbound traffic at Fountain Boulevard and northbound traffic at Zeppelin Road. Eastbound Astrozon Boulevard is closed at Aerotech Drive.

According to police, one driver had a green light and was going through the intersection when the other driver crashed into them. One of the drivers reportedly died and the other left the scene.

The Major Crash Team is currently investigating. Police do not think alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police are unsure how long the road will be closed, but drivers should use alternate routes. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

