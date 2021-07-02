Man in custody after alleged single-vehicle DUI crash Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after a single-car crash early Friday morning near Constitution Avenue and Putts in Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado State Patrol, there was property damage, and doesn’t look like anyone was injured in the crash. The vehicle involved was reportedly a silver Toyota, but troopers did not know the exact model.

CSP tells 11 News 32-year-old Michael Robinson was taken into custody. Troopers believe either drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

