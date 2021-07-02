Advertisement

Man in custody after alleged single-vehicle DUI crash Friday

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:34 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after a single-car crash early Friday morning near Constitution Avenue and Putts in Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado State Patrol, there was property damage, and doesn’t look like anyone was injured in the crash. The vehicle involved was reportedly a silver Toyota, but troopers did not know the exact model.

CSP tells 11 News 32-year-old Michael Robinson was taken into custody. Troopers believe either drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert prompted by a search for suspect Joseph Long. 6/30/21.
Suspect caught following a shelter-in-place alert in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Police at the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on Brookside at Dorchester on July 1, 2021.
1 killed in southwest Springs motorcycle crash
Hail near Elbert, CO 7/1/21.
PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Severe thunderstorms drop hail and heavy rain in Colorado on Thursday
Springs police at the scene of a serious crash between the Cimarron and Tejon exits on June 30,...
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in I-25 and Cimarron crash
Carlos Javier Portillo Curiel
50-year-old Colorado man suspected of raping a child; arrested after deputies posed as the victim over text

Latest News

One person is dead following a crash that happened just before 2 A.M. Friday, closing several...
Police investigate fatal crash Friday morning, closing several major roads in southeast Colorado Springs
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
7.1.21
A few storms Friday
Woodland Park Police Dept.
Woodland Park police chief retires following report that concludes state of the police department is ‘dire’