Man arrested following a chase in Fountain on Thursday

Chad WIlliams.
Chad WIlliams.(Fountain Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:25 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A police chase ended in an arrest on Thursday.

Fountain Police found a wanted suspect in the area of Hurley Drive and Fountain Mesa Road at about 10 in the morning. The area is on the north side of Fountain. Detectives tried to conduct a traffic stop on the driver, 29-year-old Chad Williams, who was wanted on several active felony warrants. Williams refused to stop, according to police, and a chase started.

Detectives used a Tactical Vehicle Intervention to stop the suspect at the dead-end of Cross Creek Drive less than two miles away from where the chase started.

Williams was taken into custody and faces new charges including felony eluding and drug charges. According to online court records, William is suspected of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery.

