Elitch Gardens cancels Fourth of July fireworks due to staffing issues

(Source: File)
(Source: File)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:12 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Elitch Gardens will not be having its annual fireworks show this year due to low staffing.

The amusement park posted on their website saying, “due to the Park’s modified summertime operating hours made necessary by the area’s reduced available workforce, we must cancel the planned 4th of July fireworks show this season”.

The theme and water parks will still reportedly be open at 10:30 A.M. for guests. Click here for more information on the park or for tickets.

