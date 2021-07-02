CSFD responds to small fire inside UCCS gym Friday
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a small fire at the large gym at UCCS Friday morning. Fire crews say UCCS public safety used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out.
No evacuations were needed. CSFD will remain on scene to remove smoke from the building.
