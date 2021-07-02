CSFD responds to small fire inside UCCS gym Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a small fire at the large gym at UCCS Friday morning. Fire crews say UCCS public safety used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out.

No evacuations were needed. CSFD will remain on scene to remove smoke from the building.

#ColoradoSpringFire is on scene of a small #fire at @UCCS in the large gym. UCCS public safety used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out. No evacuations were needed. CSFD will be on scene removing smoke from the building. Great job UCCS! pic.twitter.com/y46EVhm8sW — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 2, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

