Colorado Rep. Boebert raises $1.5 million for reelection

In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at...
In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. A federal judge has ruled the Boebert does not have to unblock former Colorado state Rep. Bri Buentello, a Democrat, from her personal Twitter account. District Court Judge Daniel Domenico said last week that Boebart didn't violate Beuntello's free speech rights because Buentello was blocked from Boebert's personal Twitter account, not a government account.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:55 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Colorado Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has raised more than $1.5 million in her bid for reelection, including more than $750,000 in the fundraising quarter that ended at midnight Wednesday.

The campaign for Boebert, the first-term representative for the sprawling 3rd Congressional District, provided no details on the latest quarter’s totals, including money spent and money saved in the bank. Quarterly reports are due to the Federal Election Commission on July 15.

A leading Democratic challenger, state Sen. Kerry Donovan, has raised more than $1.1 million since the start of the year, including $457,000 in the second quarter, Colorado Politics reports.

State Rep. Don Valdez of La Jara and several other Democrats are seeking to run against Boebert, who defeated five-term Rep. Scott Tipton in the GOP primary on her way to election last year. She’s closely aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and assiduously assails the Joe Biden administration and Democrats in Congress.

Congressional redistricting this year, in which Colorado is adding an eighth House district and redrawing its seven existing districts, could affect the parameters of the 3rd District election.

(Associated Press via The Denver Gazette.)

