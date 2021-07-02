Advertisement

Colorado Department of Public Health issues new mask guidelines

Mask
Mask(Source: WRDW)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, the state is adjusting its mask guidelines.

On Thursday, the Colorado Department of Public Health revised the guidelines saying masks are no longer required for those 11-years-old or younger, even if they are unvaccinated. The new guidelines also say people who can’t medically tolerate a face covering, and children under the age of two should not wear masks.

Fully vaccinated people can go to indoor public spaces without masks unless the setting requires otherwise.

The Fourth Amended Public Health Order 20-38 requires unvaccinated people to wear masks in specific settings, including medical facilities, homeless shelters, prisons, and jails. Everyone over the age of two, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, still needs to wear masks on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation within the U.S.

Local communities and businesses may still have mask restrictions, CDPHE encourages all Colorado residents to keep masks with them in public and wear them if asked.

Click here for more information.

