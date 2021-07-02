Advertisement

City of Fountain removes firework ban, effective July 2

(KY3)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Fountain has canceled its fireworks ban, effective Friday July 2. According to the Fountain police department, the city has received a “large amount of moisture in the last few days that has temporarily reduced the fire danger associated with fireworks”.

The City of Fountain also says they will allow the sale and use of permissible fireworks within Colorado State Law.

Permissible fireworks include:

  • Fountains with 200 grams or less of explosives, including cones of 50 grams or less per tube or cylinders with 75 grams or less per tube.
  • Wheels with 200 grams or less of explosives, 60 grams per driver unit.
  • Ground spinners with 20 grams or less of explosives.
  • Illuminating torches with 200 grams or less of explosives.
  • Dipped sticks and sparklers with 100 grams or less of explosives.
  • Snakes or glow worms with 2 grams or less of explosives.
  • Explosive auto alarms, toy propellants, cigarette loads, strike-on-box matches, or trick noisemakers with 50 milligrams or less of explosives.
  • Tube devices with 500 grams or less of explosives and a shower of sparks no more than 15 feet above the ground.

Colorado State Law regulates the sale and use of fireworks and is illegal for someone to use fireworks, other than those that are permissible anywhere in the state.

The Fountain Police and Fire Departments will enforce all state firework laws.  Colorado Law identifies the sale or use of illegal fireworks as a Class 3 Misdemeanor resulting in a fine of $50 to $750 and up to six months in jail. In addition, violators can have fireworks seized.

