Advertisement

Car crashes into backyard of Colorado Springs townhome, one person sent to the hospital

According to Colorado Springs police, a car crashed into the yard of a townhome near Templeton...
According to Colorado Springs police, a car crashed into the yard of a townhome near Templeton Gap and Union Boulevard Friday morning.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Colorado Springs police, a car crashed into the yard of a townhome near Templeton Gap and Union Boulevard Friday morning.

Police tell 11 News one person was sent to the hospital but their injuries are unknown.

The driver of the car was given a ticket for reckless driving. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert prompted by a search for suspect Joseph Long. 6/30/21.
Suspect caught following a shelter-in-place alert in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Hail near Elbert, CO 7/1/21.
PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Severe thunderstorms drop hail and heavy rain in Colorado on Thursday
Police at the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on Brookside at Dorchester on July 1, 2021.
1 killed in southwest Springs motorcycle crash
Carlos Javier Portillo Curiel
50-year-old Colorado man suspected of raping a child; arrested after deputies posed as the victim over text
Springs police at the scene of a serious crash between the Cimarron and Tejon exits on June 30,...
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in I-25 and Cimarron crash

Latest News

Colorado Springs Firefighters are on scene of a small fire at the large gym at UCCS. Fire crews...
CSFD responds to small fire inside UCCS gym Friday
Mask
Colorado Department of Public Health issues new mask guidelines
7.2.21
A few storms Friday
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Court revives prisoner lawsuit against Colorado governor