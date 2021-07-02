Car crashes into backyard of Colorado Springs townhome, one person sent to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Colorado Springs police, a car crashed into the yard of a townhome near Templeton Gap and Union Boulevard Friday morning.

Police tell 11 News one person was sent to the hospital but their injuries are unknown.

The driver of the car was given a ticket for reckless driving. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

