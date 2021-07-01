Advertisement

NFL fines Washington team $10M after misconduct investigation

Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova...
Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(Luis M. Alvarez | AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations after an independent investigation into the organization’s workplace misconduct.

The team was not stripped of any draft picks as part of the league’s discipline that was announced Thursday stemming from lawyer Beth Wilkinson’s investigation that began last summer.

The investigation found ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues that made the environment “highly unprofessional.”

Snyder says his wife Tanya will be in charge for the next “several months.” Tanya Snyder was named co-CEO on Tuesday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert prompted by a search for suspect Joseph Long. 6/30/21.
Suspect caught following a shelter-in-place alert in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Suspected child predators.
11 suspected child predators arrested in Colorado during sting operation
Springs police at the scene of a serious crash between the Cimarron and Tejon exits on June 30,...
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in I-25 and Cimarron crash
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Founder of BlackWing Blasting in Colorado dies following incident on a project
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez during a video court appearance June 30, 2021.
UPDATE: Mom arrested in Colorado for 7-year-old son’s death reportedly confesses to killing him

Latest News

redwine
Expert witness in Redwine trial details skull injuries, cause of death in key testimony
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks during condo collapse visit
redwine
WATCH: Extended testimony from expert on skull, cause of death in Colorado murder trial
President Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrived in Florida a week after the collapse of the...
‘Waiting is unbearable’: Biden consoles Surfside families