Reports: Trump Organization CFO surrenders to authorities

(Gray News) - The Trump Organization’s CFO has surrendered to authorities, multiple reports say.

Allen H. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are facing charges in connection with a tax investigation.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office are expected to reveal the charges when the indictment is unsealed Thursday.

There’s no indication that former President Donald Trump is facing charges at this stage of the investigation, the Associated Press reported.

