TORNADO WARNING: Parts of Pueblo County including Boone and Avondale areas until 5:30 p.m.

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Tornado Warning continues for Avondale and Boone until 5:30 p.m. on Thursday July 1.

WHAT TO DO DURING A TORNADO WARNING FROM THE NWS:

-Stay Weather-Ready: Continue to listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.

-At Your House: If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows. Don’t forget pets if time allows.

-At Your Workplace or School: Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

-Outside: Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent. If you have time, get to a safe building.

-In a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

