Southbound I-25 closed on the south side of Colorado Springs Wednesday night

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:54 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound I-25 was closed Wednesday night in Colorado Springs.

The closure was announced at about 7:45 p.m. at the Cimarron exit (141) for a crash.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this article as we work to learn more.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash and when authorities are able to release more information. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major highway closure.

