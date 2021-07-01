Advertisement

RECOGNIZE THESE FACES? Pueblo police searching for burglary suspects

Police in Pueblo are hoping someone knows who one or both of these suspects are.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two prowlers broke into a Pueblo home late last month.

The bad news for the crooks -- they were caught multiple times on camera.

Pueblo police are hoping someone seeing these photos recognizes one or both suspects and can help detectives locate them.

The burglary was reported June 26 in a home in the 600 block of Jackson Street southwest of downtown Pueblo. Photos show a man and woman wandering the house with flashlights. Police have not said what was taken.

The male suspect appears to have dark, possibly long hair. The woman’s hair is blonde and wavy. Both are white.

Anyone with information is urged to call Officer Verdugo at 719-553-3332 or Officer Roberts at 719-553-3368.

