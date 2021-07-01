Advertisement

Pueblo police officer ends disturbance with dance-off

Pueblo Police Department vehicle(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:49 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Nobody puts Sgt. Bowen in a corner!

The Pueblo police sergeant showed off his moves in an impromptu dance-off outside a downtown convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Bowen had responded to the store to help a fellow officer with a man loitering in the parking lot, police said.

“The man didn’t want to leave and for some reason began dancing,” police wrote on the Pueblo Police Department Facebook page.

Bowen -- a 2018 contestant in “Dancing With the Pueblo Starz” -- made him a deal.

“He said to the man, ‘Look, if I beat you in a dance contest, will you leave?’”

The man agreed, and both men busted out their best moves. But Bowen’s skills would prove too much for his competitor, police said.

“When Sgt. Bowen was done, the man just walked away. He knew that the scene belonged to a superior dancer.”

Early Wednesday morning, Ofc. Javier Baca responded to a report of a man causing problems in the parking lot at a...

Posted by Pueblo Police Department on Thursday, July 1, 2021

