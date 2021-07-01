Advertisement

PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Severe thunderstorms drop hail and heavy rain in Colorado on Thursday

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:14 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for the latest on the forecast and weather warnings. You can watch an update from Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe at the top of this article that was recorded at 3:20 p.m.

Click here for information on downloading the 11 Breaking Weather App.

The storms were also impacting flights at Denver International Airport. Click here to check your flight status.

Severe thunderstorms started making their way through southern Colorado Thursday afternoon. You can view pictures and videos from viewers below or submit your own:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place alert prompted by a search for suspect Joseph Long. 6/30/21.
Suspect caught following a shelter-in-place alert in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Suspected child predators.
11 suspected child predators arrested in Colorado during sting operation
Springs police at the scene of a serious crash between the Cimarron and Tejon exits on June 30,...
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in I-25 and Cimarron crash
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Founder of BlackWing Blasting in Colorado dies following incident on a project
Carlos Javier Portillo Curiel
50-year-old Colorado man suspected of raping a child; arrested after deputies posed as the victim over text

Latest News

7/1/21
Breaking Weather Alert: Update on severe storms for July 1 (3:20 p.m.)
President Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrived in Florida a week after the collapse of the...
‘Waiting is unbearable’: Biden consoles Surfside families
Firework safety
Colorado man injured by fireworks urge safety precautions before 4th of July
redwine
Expert witness in Redwine trial details skull injuries, force trauma in key testimony